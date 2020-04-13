Search
Social Distancing: Why is it so important?

Verne HillApr 13, 2020Comments Off on Social Distancing: Why is it so important?

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the CDC is strongly encouraging Americans to practice social distancing, a public-health policy that aims to keep sick people from coming in close enough contact with healthy people to spread illness. This is key with COVID-19 because people can infect others before they have symptoms, and if too many people get sick at once, hospitals may be overwhelmed and may not have enough beds or ventilators to treat severely ill patients. The CDC’s current guideline is to leave at least 6 feet of distance between people, because that reduces the likelihood of breathing in virus droplets if a sick person sneezes or coughs. Leaving more room between people is even better.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/social-distancing-why-its-so-important-now-and-how-to-do-it-correctly/collection2

Previous PostNew restrictions for retailers from Gov Cooper (April 13)
