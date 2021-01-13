Sobering Site at the US Capitol

Heightened security in Washington DC comes as the House of Representatives prepares to impeach President Donald Trump (for a second time on Wednesday) for his ‘role’ in the deadly riot in DC last Wednesday.

‘‘I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and of the State

of ____ against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to them; and that I will obey the orders

of the President of the United States and the Governor of ____ and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to law

and regulations. So help me God.’’

-Part of the official National Guard oath.

*Inside, the parts of the Capitol open to tourists instead were home to sleeping National Guardsmen – some of whom used camouflage blankets to block the sun coming in through the window. Lawmakers, staff and members of the press tip-toed past the snoozing guardsmen, including some who were snoring. Groups of troops made a home in the massive rotunda and near two entrances of the building, including an entrance typically used by the president-elect on inauguration day but was targeted by ‘extremists’ last week.

*At an entrance of the Capitol where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi normally enters, National Guardsmen lay asleep beneath a bust of Abraham Lincoln catching a bit of rest. A plaque above them commemorated soldiers who had been quartered at the Capitol at the beginning of the Civil War.

