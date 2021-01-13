Search
Sobering Site at the US Capitol

Verne HillJan 13, 2021Comments Off on Sobering Site at the US Capitol

Heightened security in Washington DC comes as the House of Representatives prepares to impeach President Donald Trump (for a second time on Wednesday) for his ‘role’ in the deadly riot in DC last Wednesday.

‘‘I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and of the State
of ____ against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to them; and that I will obey the orders
of the President of the United States and the Governor of ____ and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to law
and regulations. So help me God.’’
-Part of the official National Guard oath.

*Inside, the parts of the Capitol open to tourists instead were home to sleeping National Guardsmen – some of whom used camouflage blankets to block the sun coming in through the window. Lawmakers, staff and members of the press tip-toed past the snoozing guardsmen, including some who were snoring. Groups of troops made a home in the massive rotunda and near two entrances of the building, including an entrance typically used by the president-elect on inauguration day but was targeted by ‘extremists’ last week.

*At an entrance of the Capitol where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi normally enters, National Guardsmen lay asleep beneath a bust of Abraham Lincoln catching a bit of rest. A plaque above them commemorated soldiers who had been quartered at the Capitol at the beginning of the Civil War.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/01/13/impeachment-live-updates-house-vote-gop-rift-trump-grows/6644827002/

