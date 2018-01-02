Snow in the forecast along the Carolina Coast?

A blast of wintry precipitation is likely East of I-95 Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Snow is definitely in the forecast along the Carolina Coast…
Cold temperatures will stick around for most of our state thru the weekend. News 14 Carolina
National Weather Service: https://goo.gl/M9MhHd
