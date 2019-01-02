Snow Days: Some area student will be going to school this Saturday (JAN 05, 2019)

Search
Verne Hill Jan 02, 2019

Back to school for students in Davidson County today (JAN 02, 2019)   

Students with Davidson County and Thomasville City schools will be going to classes this Saturday (January 5th) as a make-up day (remember our pre-Christmas snowstorm).

*Thomasville City Schools will also add 15 minutes to the end of each school day through Jan. 31 to make up the required hours.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20181219/davidson-county-schools-announces-makeup-days

 

*Starting this Thursday, Jan. 3, all Guilford schools will begin ‘instruction’ five minutes earlier, to help make up the time lost during December’s snow storm.  Further details on additional make-up days on the News Blog https://www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx

 

S-A-T / A-C-T Prep Workshop happening this evening (6pm) at the Lewisville Branch Library on Shallowford Road.   For more information, call 336-703-2940.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

