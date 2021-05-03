Small Business Stimulus Aid 2021

Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Registration for the SBA application portal is now open.

Applications will open at noon on Monday (May 3, 2021). https://restaurants.sba.gov

The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund

