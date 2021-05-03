Small Business Stimulus Aid 2021

Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Registration for the SBA application portal is now open.
Applications will open at noon on Monday (May 3, 2021). https://restaurants.sba.gov
The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.
https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund
Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Federal Small Business Stimulus Aid Programs here…
https://www.uschamber.com/co/start/strategy/federal-small-business-stimulus-aid-programs-guide
