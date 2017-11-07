“Sliver of hope” Pastor, wife at Texas church shooting speak publicly

CBN News: Frank and Sherri Pomeroy spoke for the first time Monday afternoon since the shooting at their Sutherland, Springs, Texas church on Sunday. Among the 26 dead, their daughter, Annabelle.

“Whatever life brings to you, lean on the Lord rather than your own understanding. I don’t understand but I know my God does and that’s where I’ll leave that,” Pastor Pomeroy told reporters. “And one thing that gives me a sliver of encouragement is the fact that Belle was surrounded yesterday by her church family that she loved fiercely and vice-versa,” Sherri Pomeroy said in her statement. See the video from CBN NEWS https://goo.gl/qt5iFG

Good News: Chaplains with the “Billy Graham Rapid Response Team” are on the ground in Sutherland Springs, Texas — site of the massacre of 26 people during a Sunday morning service at the First Baptist Church. The Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association — a group started by Billy Graham in 1950 — has also sent chaplains to minister to people in other cities, including Las Vegas and New York City, that are still reeling from mass killings. https://goo.gl/5kg8hh