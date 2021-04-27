Sliver Alert for Lexington man

Sliver Alert has been issued for 86-year old William Elliott last seen in Lexington driving a Gold Mazda. Officials said he could possibly be in the Tyro area.
Elliott was last seen wearing an orange hat, black flannel shirt, white t-shirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing 200 pounds.
Anyone with information, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105.
https://www2.ncdps.gov/Index2.cfm?a=000003,000014,000081,001683&mpa=5588
