Silver Alert for Missing Teen

The Winston-Salem Police Department is trying to locate Alyssa Jewel Dalton, a missing 15-year-old, that was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Rosencarrie Lane in Winston-Salem. Dalton was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, pink/white socks and black eyeglasses.

She is 5 foot 5, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has brown hair. A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.

