‘Signing’ the story of Jesus on the big screen

Deaf Missions and the Jesus Film Project are raising funds toward producing a motion picture about the life of Jesus Christ that would feature the actors ‘signing’ their parts using American Sign Language (ASL). The two ministries have raised $1 million of the $4.8 million needed for the production using crowdfunding sources.
BTW: There is an estimated 70 million people worldwide who are hearing impaired.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/january/new-jesus-movie-planned-actors-using-sign-language-to-reach-deaf-audience-of-70-million-worldwide
