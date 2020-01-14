Search
‘Signing’ the story of Jesus on the big screen

Jan 14, 2020

Deaf Missions and the Jesus Film Project are raising funds toward producing a motion picture about the life of Jesus Christ that would feature the actors ‘signing’ their parts using American Sign Language (ASL). The two ministries have raised $1 million of the $4.8 million needed for the production using crowdfunding sources.

BTW: There is an estimated 70 million people worldwide who are hearing impaired.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/january/new-jesus-movie-planned-actors-using-sign-language-to-reach-deaf-audience-of-70-million-worldwide

