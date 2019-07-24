Sign of the Times? Monument to honor fallen police has been removed over ONE word…

A monument placed outside of a new police department in Tega Cay, South Carolina, has been removed after causing an uproar, WSOC reports.

The donated monument contains a prayer often called “The Officer’s Prayer,” which just happens to contain the word ‘LORD’ several times.

City Manager Charles Funderburk said “We started getting a lot of negative backlash (over the mention of the word LORD)…”

The city plastered over the word “Lord” every place it appears after getting legal advice about a potentially expensive lawsuit and meeting with city council members.

“At this time, we have removed the monument while we continue to seek a solution that expresses our unwavering support and gratitude to those who risk their lives every day for ours,” the city of Tega Cay posted on social media.

BTW: The Women’s Club of Tega Cay donated the 4-foot stone for the city’s new police department, which contains the prayer and is part of a memorial to fallen police officers.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/24/sc-city-removes-monument-amid-controversy-after-engraving-then-plastering-over-the-word-lord/