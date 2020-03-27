Search
Sign up for your pastor now: Homebound Family Fun Prize Pack

Verne Hill Mar 27, 2020

Energize Ministries is showing ‘emotional’ support for local pastors during the COVID crisis! 

Sign-up your pastor for the “Homebound Family Fun – Prize Pack” designed to bring some relief for area pastors and their families.

Details  https://energizeministries.com/pastorsmonth/

 

 

Verne Hill

