Shepherd’s Center annual used book sale May 2, 3, 4…

Shepherd’s Center annual used book sale – May 2, 3 and 4th in Winston-Salem.
Location: Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Admission is free. Parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard.
Thousands of used books and other items will be available.
May 2 and May 3 = 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / May 4 = 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
*Proceeds benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults locally.
INFO: 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org
