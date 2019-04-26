Shepherd’s Center annual used book sale May 2, 3, 4…

Shepherd’s Center annual used book sale – May 2, 3 and 4th in Winston-Salem.

Location: Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free. Parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard.

Thousands of used books and other items will be available.

May 2 and May 3 = 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / May 4 = 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Proceeds benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults locally.

INFO: 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters-vfw-honor-guard-asking-for-volunteers/article_b84c7bb9-b64c-5878-b02f-e688cd56d027.html