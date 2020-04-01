Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Sheetz offering FREE kids meals to those in need

Sheetz offering FREE kids meals to those in need

Verne HillApr 01, 2020Comments Off on Sheetz offering FREE kids meals to those in need

Like

Starting Thursday (April 02), the program will be available for the next two weeks at participating Sheetz locations.

(The program will then be re-evaluated based on community need.)

The daily kids meal include a free turkey sandwich, chips and drink, while supplies last.

A full list of participating locations can be found here: https://www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals

Here is a list of participating stores in the Piedmont Triad (and surrounding area)…

  • 1520 Jake Alexander Boulevard South, Salisbury, NC
  • 5198 Reidsville Rd, Walkertown, NC
  • 3202 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC
  • 4319 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC
  • 6930 West Market St, Greensboro, NC
  • 3941 West Market St, Greensboro, NC
  • 1620 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC
  • 1639 Springs Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
  • 4401 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC
  • 1001 Gardner Hill Dr, Jamestown, NC
  • 1400 Nc Hwy 66 South, Kernersville, NC
  • 1551 Glenn Center Drive, Kernersville, NC
  • 5230 Beauchamp Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
  • 2505 Somerset Center Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
  • 12290 N Nc Highway 150, Winston-Salem, NC
  • 10206 South Main Street, Archdale, NC
  • 2980 NC 68 South, High Point, NC
  • 802 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC
  • 3350 North Main St, High Point, NC
  • 4120 Brian Jordan Pl, High Point, NC
  • 5905 Finch Farm Rd, Trinity, NC
  • 8283 Old US Highway 52, Lexington, NC
  • 2350 South Main Street, Lexington, NC
  • 1810 Liberty Dr, Thomasville, NC
  • 805 South State St, Yadkinville, NC
  • 401 CC Camp Road, Elkin, NC
  • 2191 13th Ave Drive SE, Hickory, NC
  • 1449 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, NC
  • 703 East King St, King, NC
  • Parrish Dr, Randleman, NC
  • 2505 SOMERSET CENTER DR,WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Store Number: 385

  • 12290 N NC HIGHWAY 150,WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Store Number: 411

A full list of participating locations can be found here: https://www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThings to Know Before You Apply for Unemployment
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

US Census: Be counted today!

Verne HillApr 02, 2020

Story time with Dolly Pardon

Verne HillApr 02, 2020

Thursday News, April 02, 2020

Verne HillApr 02, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed for the food pantry, Food collected is mainly for school-age children http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003 *Non-perishable food items are collected Mondays (10-2) at City Lights Ministry (WS)    
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Volunteers are needed to stay overnight, help with check-in and assist those that are homeless and preparing to stay overnight! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Items needed are… cleaning products, meals (including bag lunches) and beverages, plus non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry! 336.723.6366 https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes