Sheetz offering FREE kids meals to those in need

Starting Thursday (April 02), the program will be available for the next two weeks at participating Sheetz locations.
(The program will then be re-evaluated based on community need.)
The daily kids meal include a free turkey sandwich, chips and drink, while supplies last.
A full list of participating locations can be found here: https://www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals
Here is a list of participating stores in the Piedmont Triad (and surrounding area)…
- 1520 Jake Alexander Boulevard South, Salisbury, NC
- 5198 Reidsville Rd, Walkertown, NC
- 3202 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC
- 4319 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC
- 6930 West Market St, Greensboro, NC
- 3941 West Market St, Greensboro, NC
- 1620 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC
- 1639 Springs Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
- 4401 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC
- 1001 Gardner Hill Dr, Jamestown, NC
- 1400 Nc Hwy 66 South, Kernersville, NC
- 1551 Glenn Center Drive, Kernersville, NC
- 5230 Beauchamp Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
- 2505 Somerset Center Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
- 12290 N Nc Highway 150, Winston-Salem, NC
- 10206 South Main Street, Archdale, NC
- 2980 NC 68 South, High Point, NC
- 802 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC
- 3350 North Main St, High Point, NC
- 4120 Brian Jordan Pl, High Point, NC
- 5905 Finch Farm Rd, Trinity, NC
- 8283 Old US Highway 52, Lexington, NC
- 2350 South Main Street, Lexington, NC
- 1810 Liberty Dr, Thomasville, NC
- 805 South State St, Yadkinville, NC
- 401 CC Camp Road, Elkin, NC
- 2191 13th Ave Drive SE, Hickory, NC
- 1449 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, NC
- 703 East King St, King, NC
- Parrish Dr, Randleman, NC
- 2505 SOMERSET CENTER DR,WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Store Number: 385
- 12290 N NC HIGHWAY 150,WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Store Number: 411
