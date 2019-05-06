Sharing Our Shoes: Donate now…

During the month of May, Mast General store locations is needing ‘shoes’. A pair of shoes may mean little to those who have so many, but to others, even one single pair can mean everything.

Mast Stores are accepting gently worn shoes that still have some miles left on them during their Sharing Our Shoes event.

All styles and varieties are needed: From gym shoes to dress casual to business appropriate, shoes can span all types for all genders, ages, and uses.

BTW: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

The Sharing Our Shoes campaign runs through May 31st at all Mast Store locations.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/