‘Share the Health’ Health Fair (JAN 13)

Free screenings and other health-related services will be available this Saturday (Jan. 13) at the 18th annual Share the Health Fair, sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Details: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Health Plaza on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. (Registration closes at 3 p.m)

For additional information, attendees can email info@sharethehealthfair.org.

The Health Fair is open to all adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Child care will be provided.

*A variety of screenings will be available: blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, vision and glaucoma and mental health.

*Family medicine physicians and specialists will be on hand along with medical students and other health care professionals. Spanish-language interpreters will be available.

Attendees also can receive flu shots, consult with physical therapy and mobility specialists and receive information on short- and long-term care. Individuals who are found to have health issues that require further attention will be given referrals and information about their health concern.