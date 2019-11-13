“Share the Health”: Free Health Screenings, Services this Saturday (Nov 16) 

Free screenings and other health-related services will be available to the public this Saturday (Nov 16) during that annual Share the Health Fair, sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Health, Wake Forest School of Medicine and the Northwest Area Health Education Center.

This is a FREE event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Wake Forest Baptist’s Downtown Health Plaza, located at 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem.

A comprehensive team of family medicine physicians and specialists will be present along with medical students, PA students, technicians and other health care professionals.

Spanish-language interpreters will be available and there will be a special area for children.

Flu shots also will be available. People who are found to have health issues that require further attention will be given referrals and information about additional steps to take.

The event is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level or immigration status.

A variety of screenings will be offered, including:

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Cholesterol

Glucose

Lung function testing

Mental health

Skin cancer

Sleep apnea

STI and HIV testing

Strength and balance

Vision and glaucoma

Representatives from Legal Aid of North Carolina will provide health insurance counseling but people must make an appointment by calling 855-733-3711.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2019/11/Share-the-Health-Fair-to-Offer-Free-Screenings-and-Other-Services