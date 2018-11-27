Search
"Share the Health Fair" DEC 01, 2018

Verne Hill Nov 27, 2018

FREE EVENT: Wake Forest Medical School is hosting its 20th annual “Share the Health Fair” this Saturday (DEC 01) from 10 til 4pm at the Downtown Health Plaza in Winston-Salem.  The FREE Health Fair includes health screenings, vision screenings, flu shots, blood sugar and cholesterol tests, legal and financial counseling, and so much more!

Spanish-language interpreters will also be in attendance

https://www.facebook.com/pg/sharethehealthfair/about/?ref=page_internal

