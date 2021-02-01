Shadow or no shadow: Looking ahead to Ground Hog Day

Shadow or no shadow: Punxsutawney Phil, that loveable ground hog, will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob (in Pennsylvania) early Tuesday morning, February 2, 2021.

If Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Punxsutawney, Pa early Tuesday morning: Flurries…Temperature near 25 degrees

*This year’s event in Gobbler’s Knob will be virtual this year (no crowds) due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Groundhog Day tradition dates back to 1886.

*There is absolutely nothing scientific about Phil’s prediction.

So, how accurate is Phil on his predictions? Roughly 35%.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/features/groundhog-day-punxsutawney-phil-shadow/95-af8f8900-ff8a-496d-b809-fcc48d117d83