‘The Shack’ book cover designer has regrets?

Verne HillApr 26, 2017Comments Off on ‘The Shack’ book cover designer has regrets?

In a recent Facebook post, Dave Aldrich says he has “deep regrets” of not just being involved with the publication, but also promoting it.

The designer who created the artwork for the cover of the book, The Shack, now says he regrets creating the design.

He says the release of the movie brought it all back to his mind, which made him feel the need to apologize to those who were led astray by the book, and his promotion of it.

“I look back and see how little discernment I had. And I regret and apologize also for waiting this long to publicly share this,” he writes.

He says the problem is that the book advocated for universal reconciliation or universal salvation, a doctrine that claims that since Jesus died for all, then all are saved, whether they believe it and receive Him personally or not.

Aldrich says this is a grave distortion of John 3:16. 

He goes on to say that John 3:18 makes Jesus’ purpose clear:

“He who believes in Him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God,” he quotes. 

“One is indeed saved by God’s grace, but we have this thing called “free will” to receive or reject His grace, His free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ,” he said.

Aldrich mentions that many still say the book was intended as ‘just a work of fiction,’ but also says that the author himself, William Paul Young, is quoted as saying, “The Shack is theology. But it is a theology wrapped in a story.”

The Shack’s story wonderfully painted this picture to me of an incredibly knowable and loving God, one full of forgiveness, but without being judgmental. The fact is that there are two inseparable sides to God. He is both love and judge,” Aldrich writes.    CBN News   https://goo.gl/i0SKCw

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostWednesday Word
