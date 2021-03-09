March 7-13, 2021 is ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina’.

This week the National Weather Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety are teaming up to bring this severe weather safety campaign to all of North Carolina’s residents. With warmer weather quickly approaching, now is the time to prepare for the severe weather season. https://www.weather.gov/rah/2021ncswpw

Wednesday’s Statewide Tornado Drill

Schools and government buildings statewide will hold tornado drills on Wednesday (March 10) at 9:30 a.m. to practice their emergency plans. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the practice drill.

Focus for Tuesday: Ways to receive severe weather alerts

*When severe weather strikes, it’s a good idea to tune to your favorite local TV or radio station (like WBFJ) or a NOAA Weather Radio for detailed information about severe weather in your area. *Find out more about Spring Weather Safety and Wednesday’s Statewide Tornado Drill on the News Blog.

https://www.weather.gov/media/rah/2021ncswpw/2021_SWPW_Tuesday.pdf