Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Verne HillMar 09, 2021Comments Off on Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Like

March 7-13, 2021 is ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina’.

This week the National Weather Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety are teaming up to bring this severe weather safety campaign to all of North Carolina’s residents.  With warmer weather quickly approaching, now is the time to prepare for the severe weather season.  https://www.weather.gov/rah/2021ncswpw

 

Wednesday’s Statewide Tornado Drill

Schools and government buildings statewide will hold tornado drills on Wednesday (March 10) at 9:30 a.m. to practice their emergency plans. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the practice drill.

 

‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina

Focus for Tuesday: Ways to receive severe weather alerts

*When severe weather strikes, it’s a good idea to tune to your favorite local TV or radio station (like WBFJ) or a NOAA Weather Radio for detailed information about severe weather in your area. *Find out more about Spring Weather Safety and Wednesday’s Statewide Tornado Drill on the News Blog.

https://www.weather.gov/media/rah/2021ncswpw/2021_SWPW_Tuesday.pdf

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Covid-19: New CDC guidelines once you’re fully vaccinated

Verne HillMar 09, 2021

Post Pandemic Design: The End of Open Floor Plans?

Verne HillMar 09, 2021

Tuesday News, March 09, 2021

Verne HillMar 09, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
5
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – Mar 30 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info: 336.765.5561
Jan
7
Thu
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:45 pm – Apr 1 @ 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes