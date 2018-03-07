Severe Weather Preparedness Week in NC – March 4-10, 2018

Severe weather and severe weather preparedness takes many forms, so each day this week we will highlight a different preparedness topic.

This week’s topics will include…

Monday: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes

Tuesday: Ways to receive severe weather alerts, and information about the Statewide Tornado Drill

Wednesday: Staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike

Thursday: Lightning safety

Friday: Flash flood safety

Saturday: Make a plan and encourage others to do the same

Practicing this when the weather is good will allow you to react more quickly when the weather turns bad. Finally, take a few moments this week to visit the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s preparedness website… www.readync.org On this web page you will find an abundance of information, and links to a free cell phone app, that will help you plan and prepare for the severe weather season. Once again, that’s www.readync.org