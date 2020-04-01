Several foods help fight Spring Allergies

Now that spring has finally sprung- flowers and trees are blooming – and a lot of people are dealing with seasonal allergies. Beyond the standard allergy medication, there are several foods that can help fight seasonal allergies according to medical advice site WebMD.

Ask Sam: Here are some recommendations…

-Tuna, salmon and mackerel have Omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation;

-Fruits that are rich in Vitamin C, including kiwis, oranges and other citrus fruits can help cut down on histamines;

-Onions, peppers, berries and parsley have quercetin, another natural plant chemical that can reduce histamine reactions;

-Pineapples have an enzyme called bromelain that “can reduce swelling in the nose and sinuses, helping to relieve hay fever symptoms,” according to AFC;

-Kefir yogurt drink contains probiotics, which can help prevent seasonal allergies; you can also get probiotics in fermented foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi. Look for yogurts that say “live active cultures” on the label, WebMD recommends.

-Green tea contains natural antihistamines, AFC says, so “Drinking a morning cup of green tea (hot or cold) should cut back on morning sneezes,” they recommend.

-Local honey is often recommended as a treatment. “Research is mixed on whether local honey helps you head off allergies,” according to WebMD, but it may help you develop a tolerance for pollens in your area. “It’s not a sure thing, but see if it works for you.”

