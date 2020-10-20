Settle up your ‘parking fines’ with school supplies?

The City of Greensboro is accepting new school supplies or cash donations to the G-E-A Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines through December 15.
Details: https://www.yesweekly.com/education/greensboro-accepting-parking-fines-paid-in-school-supplies-now-through-december-15/
