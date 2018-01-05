Search
Setting attainable ‘health goals’ for the New Year

Verne Hill

SUN@5 on WBFJ  (January 07, 2018)

Gina Gordon (registered dietitian and the manager of Novant Health’s weight management program).  Gina will help us  set some attainable health goals for the New Year.

Two big things to help get us jump started:
• Evaluate your current diet. This can reveal nutrients you are lacking, hidden sources of calories or other concerns.
• Understand your lifestyle. Is a busy schedule or working odd hours affecting your diet? Find solutions to get the nutrition you need while accomplishing everything else you have to get done.

Novant Health: We don’t just tell you to eat healthier; we provide the tools and advice you need to successfully improve your nutrition.

Novant Health: https://goo.gl/mPe4Uw

 

8 Exercises That Flatten Your Belly (Without a Single Crunch)
Crunches were once the answer to sit-ups, the gym warm-up of our elementary school days. Now both abdominal exercises have a bad rap in the fitness community https://www.rd.com/health/fitness/ab-exercises/

 

9 Science-Backed Tricks to Boost Your Self-Confidence
https://www.rd.com/advice/relationships/how-to-be-confident/1/

Previous PostFriday News, JAN 05, 2018
