September 11, 2020 NEWS

September 11, 2001: Timeline of events that happened 19 years ago             https://www.businessinsider.com/what-happened-on-911-why-2016-9

 

Today is also ‘National Emergency Responders Day’

Trained to respond to a wide range of emergencies, emergency responders are some of the first to arrive at the scenes of natural disasters, accidents, and terrorist attacks.

They include people such as paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, and firefighters.

Today we honor and celebrate them for all they do to keep us safe.

National Emergency Responders Day takes place on September 11, the anniversary of the largest terrorist attack in American history. Emergency responders were many of the first to arrive at the locations of the attacks. Of the 2,977 who were killed that day, 412 were emergency workers who responded to the World Trade Center, and of those, 343 were New York City firefighters and paramedics.

 

“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, life is short and there is no time for hate.” -Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

 

Breaking this morning…

Art Blevins, former Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation director, passed away this morning after a 4 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Blevins, age 62, was admitted to Hospice care earlier this week. During his 38 years of working at the city’s recreation centers Blevins spent most of his years at the Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center where he was a legendary figure. His daughter Kayla said that because of COVID-19 there will be a celebration of her father’s life when it’s safe to do so.

https://journalnow.com/sports/art-blevins-a-winston-salem-icon-who-shaped-plenty-of-young-lives-at-recreation-centers/

 

‘I (will) consider myself a guardian of this medal’

Sgt. Major Thomas “Patrick” Payne a native of South Carolina will receive the ‘Medal of Honor’ -TODAY – on September 11th at 3pm during a White House ceremony.

“When I was a senior in high school (in the Midlands of SC) , that’s when September 11th happened. That’s when I decided to join the military,” said Payne.

Payne is an Army Ranger assigned to the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command.

The Medal of Honor, the highest recognition a military member can earn, will honor Payne’s actions in a daring predawn raid on Oct. 22, 2015. Seeking to rescue 70 hostages, American and Kurdish commandos flew in CH-47 Chinook helicopters (9 miles) west of the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.  Payne is married with three children and is currently stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Profile: https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/payne/?from=hp_spotlight

 

 

The Dave & Buster’s location at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem plans lay offs. The job cuts affecting 79 employees would become effective Nov. 8. At this time, there are no plans to close permanently. Dave & Buster’s opened at Hanes Mall with great fanfare in May 2019.   https://journalnow.com/news/local/dave-busters-to-lay-off-79-from-hanes-mall-restaurant-but-no-plans-to-close/

 

Walmart has chosen Fayetteville to launch a pilot program in which customers can have groceries and household products delivered to their homes by automated drones.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/walmart-chooses-fayetteville-for-pilot-project-delivering-groceries-by-drone/

 

Duke Energy has reached collaborative agreements with third-party solar developers, as well as industry organizations, to allow for more solar energy projects in the Carolinas.

https://journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-duke-energy-reaches-settlements-with-solar-energy-developers/

 

College Football Games in North Carolina on Saturday…

Noon: Syracuse at UNC in Chapel Hill (ACC Network)

Noon: Charlotte at Appalachian State in Boone (ESPN2)

7:30pm: Clemson at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem (ABC-WXLV)

https://journalnow.com/sports/gov-roy-cooper-holds-on-fourth-down-denying-parents-requests-to-see-college-football-games/

 

 

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

 

2020 Census. Census takers will continue to follow up in-person w/ homes across the country through Sept 30 in an effort to reach everyone.

 

 

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31.  

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here:  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections  https://www.ncsbe.gov/

 

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

