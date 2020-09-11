September 11, 2001 Timeline

19 Years Ago

At 8:46 a.m., American Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. At first, newscasters weren’t sure whether it was an accident or a deliberate attack.

At 9:03 a.m., United Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower, leaving no doubt that this was an attack. Some news channels captured the moment on live television.

At 9:40 a.m., American Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon. Five minutes later, for the first time in history, the FAA ordered all aircraft to land at the nearest airport.

At 9:59 a.m. the South Tower collapsed.

At 10:03 a.m., hijacked flight United Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The plane’s target was believed to be the US Capitol. The passengers on board tried to gain control of the flight and divert the hijackers after learning of the other attacks.

At 10:28 a.m. the North Tower collapsed. It took only 12 seconds for the Towers to fall.

Nearly 3,000 lost on 9-11…

2,753 people were killed in the New York attack. That number includes 343 firefighters and paramedics and 60 police officers who rushed to help in the aftermath.

Another 40 people were killed in Pennsylvania and 184 died in Washington, DC, for a total of nearly 3,000 victims losing their lives on September 11, 2001.

BTW: Rescue efforts at Ground Zero continued until October 9, and the flames from the collapse burned until December 20, 2001.

