This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 16, 2018)
David Sparks (Director of the Dixie Classic Fair)
Learn more about this year’s Dixie Classic fair.
Traditional happenings like the rides, the exhibits and the FOOD!
The new ‘Beacon’ app will enhance your Dixie Classic fair Experience.
Dixie Classic Fair runs Sept 28- Oct 9. www.dcfair.com
Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th (11:59pm)
Plus…
Chef Jeff Bacon with Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) shares about a new dining option ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ opening Wednesday, September 19th for breakfast and lunch.
Location: Providence Kitchen at BB&T
200 W Second Street
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) offers a 13-week, hands-on training experience, culminating in a one-week internship with one of Providence’s employment partners, a group of establishments that includes many of our area’s most beloved eateries.
https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html
Culinary students who graduate through Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’… (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now Providence Kitchen at BB&T Call (336) 397-7062
https://www.facebook.com/pg/providencekitchenatbbt/about/?ref=page_internal
https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Fall Job Fair Sept 19 - September 14, 2018
- SEPT 16, 2018 - September 14, 2018
- USDA:Food Safety Tips during Extreme Weather - September 14, 2018