SEPT 16, 2018

SEPT 16, 2018

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 16, 2018)

 

David Sparks (Director of the Dixie Classic Fair)

Learn more about this year’s Dixie Classic fair.

Traditional happenings like the rides, the exhibits and the FOOD!

The new ‘Beacon’ app will enhance your Dixie Classic fair Experience.

Dixie Classic Fair runs Sept 28-  Oct 9.   www.dcfair.com

Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th (11:59pm)

 

Plus…

 Chef Jeff Bacon with Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) shares about a new dining option ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ opening Wednesday, September 19th for breakfast and lunch.

Location: Providence Kitchen at BB&T

200 W Second Street

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) offers a 13-week, hands-on training experience, culminating in a one-week internship with one of Providence’s employment partners, a group of establishments that includes many of our area’s most beloved eateries.

https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html

Culinary students who graduate through Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’… (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now Providence Kitchen at BB&T          Call (336) 397-7062

https://www.facebook.com/pg/providencekitchenatbbt/about/?ref=page_internal

https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html

 

 

Previous PostFall Job Fair Sept 19
