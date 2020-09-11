Sept 11 is also ‘National Emergency Responders Day’

Trained to respond to a wide range of emergencies, emergency responders are some of the first to arrive at the scenes of natural disasters, accidents, and terrorist attacks.

They include people such as paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, and firefighters.

Today we honor and celebrate them for all they do to keep us safe.

National Emergency Responders Day takes place on September 11, the anniversary of the largest terrorist attack in American history. Emergency responders were many of the first to arrive at the locations of the attacks. Of the 2,977 who were killed that day, 412 were emergency workers who responded to the World Trade Center, and of those, 343 were New York City firefighters and paramedics.

