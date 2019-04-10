Search
Verne HillApr 10, 2019Comments Off on This senior on the WFU women’s golf team has received a lot of attention since she won in Augusta

Jennifer Kupcho, a senior on the Wake Forest women’s golf team, has received a lot of attention since she won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club over the weekend.  Jennifer spent Monday in NYC making appearances on The Today Show and The Tonight Show.

Kupcho finally arrived back on the Wake Forest campus Tuesday morning.  Yes, there’s college stuff to think about.  She headed to her Introduction to Western Music class, where her professor, Dan Locklair, made sure to acknowledge her major accomplishment in Augusta.   And there were Krispy Kreme donuts involved!

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/after-conquering-augusta-national-jennifer-kupcho-gets-surprise-donuts-party/article_5e18495f-9234-5ab2-b15b-2174d37bf966.html#8

Verne Hill

