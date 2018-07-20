Senior Services “Christmas in July” Wish List

Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community. You can drop off donated items from their “Christmas in July” Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through July 31st.
The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards! http://www.seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-in-july-2018-2/
