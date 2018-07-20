Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Senior Services “Christmas in July” Wish List

Senior Services “Christmas in July” Wish List

Verne HillJul 20, 2018Comments Off on Senior Services “Christmas in July” Wish List

Like

Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community.  You can drop off donated items from their Christmas in July Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through July 31st.

The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards!     http://www.seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-in-july-2018-2/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Iconic Brady Bunch house for sale?

Verne HillJul 20, 2018

Friday News, July 20, 2018

Verne HillJul 20, 2018

The Opioid Crisis in America

Verne HillJul 20, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
18
Mon
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 18 – Jul 21 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Yadkinville, Pilot Mountain & King) needs volunteers… June 25-29, July 9-13 & July 23-27 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jun 25 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
Jul
15
Sun
all-day Camp Jubilee Needs Volunteers!!
Camp Jubilee Needs Volunteers!!
Jul 15 – Jul 31 all-day
Camp Jubilee is in need of male volunteers; both Junior Counselors (16 or older) and Senior Counselors (18 or older). Camp Jubilee is a Christ-centered camp and will be held August 4-9 at Betsy-Jeff Penn[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes