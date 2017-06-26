Search
Senate Healthcare Bill causes confusion in GOP

Verne Hill Jun 26, 2017

Republican critics of the Senate’s health care bill are expressing strong doubts that the legislation can make it through the chamber before the July 4 recess. The Senate’s version to repeal and replace Obamacare was made public last week. GOP leaders can afford to lose only two Republican senators and still pass the bill. Like the House legislation, the Senate bill would impose major changes to Medicaid and curtail its growth over time and also would repeal the individual mandate.
-However, the Senate bill would maintain much of Obamacare’s subsidy structure to help people pay for individual coverage, but make it less generous, particularly for older enrollees. https://goo.gl/cZofcK

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
