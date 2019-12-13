Put a stamp on it! Good News: Select Post Office locations will be OPEN in the Triad on Saturday and Sunday over the two weekends leading up to Dec 25th. www.usps.com/news
Winston Salem, Hanes Mall location (Suite 500)
Sat + Sun: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
High Point Main Post Office on E. Green Drive
Sat + Sun: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Greensboro – Friendly Station location on N. Murrow Blvd.
Sat + Sun: 9:30 – 4:30 p.m.
US Postal Service: Shipping Dates to Remember
DEC 20: First class mail
DEC 21: Priority Mail
DEC 23: Priority Express
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Select Triad Postal locations open on Sunday? - December 13, 2019
- FCC: New three-digit number to assist with Suicide Prevention - December 13, 2019
- Truist Financial, “It could take 2 years to change signs” - December 13, 2019