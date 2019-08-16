“Sowing Opportunity, Improving Lives” with Chantal Mullen, founder of ‘Seed 2 Seed’

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (AUG 18, 2019)

Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning show) chat with Chantal (and Monica the intern) about a totally different way to grow a garden!

Seed2Seed is a God inspired and established community outreach garden program that is linking churches with the community through gardening. Using a ‘Back to Eden’ gardening style: No watering, no chemicals. Listen now..

Seed2Seed not only looks for opportunities to sow into the ground but in each other’s lives. Lives are improved though personal experiences in and around the garden as well as through the use of the harvest that God gives to us to bless those in need. God shows this through Jeremiah 29:4-7.

Seed2Seed is blessed to be housed on a 4 acre Sustainable Education Farm located at Living Hope Church in Kernersville, NC.

The Hub Farm is centered around hands on sustainable farming and gardening education for the community. The Education Farm also acts as the main Hub for supplementing any new gardens until they are up, running, and producing.

(New) Local Organic –Focused Farmer’s Market sponsored by Seed2Seed. Every Tuesday from 11 to 2pm, year round

Wells-Fargo Downtown Winston-Salem

Individuals and groups are encouraged to check out Seed2Seed’s Hub Farm. Just use the Contact Us link at www.Seed2Seed.org

About Chantal…

Her educational background includes an A.S. in Horticulture Technology, B.S. in Agriculture Education and Professional Services, and most recently a M.S. in Sustainable Food Systems. She has experience in landscaping, floral design, vegetable production, and teaching. In addition to managing the Education Farm she teaches Sustainable Horticulture at Surry Community College part time. Chantal is also the instructor for the farms Summer Internship Program, Intro to Sustainability.