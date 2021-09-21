‘See You at the Pole’ on Sept 22, 2021

‘See You at the Pole’ global day of student-lead prayer happening this Wednesday!

A time for students to meet at their school’s flag pole to pray. Pray for fellow students and teachers, family, leaders, our nation – all in the name of Jesus!

This year’s verse is from James 4:10 “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will lift you up”

Learn more: https://syatp.com/

FYI: Post your pics on our WBFJ Facebook page Wednesday morning!