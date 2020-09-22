See You at the Pole 2020, Wednesday SEPT 23

SYATP is an annual student-led prayer gathering happening this Wednesday, SEPT 23. This year (the 30th anniversary) will be different from any SYATP in history. Students are strongly encouraged to follow all CDC guidelines as well as state and local mandates while meeting in-person.

Get creative. Pray wherever you are!!

FAQ here https://syatp.com/

Theme: “RETURN. RESTORE. REVIVE” based on II Kings 23:25… “No king before Josiah had turned to the LORD with all his heart, soul and strength, as directed in (the teachings of) Moses. No other [king] was like Josiah. GOD’S WORD® Translation

Don’t forget to post pictures from this year’s See You at the Pole on our WBFJ Facebook page. Also use the (hashtag) #syatp2020.