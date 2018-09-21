‘See you at the Pole’ 2018 happens this Wednesday (Sept 26, 2018)

This year’s theme is ‘Broken’, based on Ephesians 3:14 “I fall on my knees before the Father…”
The annual prayer event ‘See You at the Pole’ happens this Wednesday (Sept 26, 2018) www.syatp.com
See You at the Pole is a student-initiated, student-organized, student-led prayer event…where students meet at their school flagpole before school to lift up their friends, families, teachers, school, and nation to God.
FACT: It’s completely LEGAL to pray at your school! (S-370) Respect for Student Prayer/Religious Activity – a law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly and enacted back in June – clarifies the religious freedom rights of both students and school personnel to participate in religious events on campus (including See You at the Pole)… http://www.ncfpc.org/stories/140912s1.html
Something new: The Claim Your Campus App is encouraging, equipping & uniting middle school & high school students to pray for change once a week on their campus.
Our strategy:
Encourage students to organize five weekly prayer groups (one per school day)
Our mission:
Equip one million students to pray (15 per campus on 67,000 campuses)
Our vision:
Unite this generation for prayer and change. http://claimyourcampus.com/the-app/
Start praying now! Pray for…
-the students who are leading and planning your See You at the Pole™ event at your school.
-the non-Christian students on your campus who will see or hear about SYATP.
-Christian students on your campus to make the most of this unique opportunity to explain what happened on the morning of See You at the Pole™ and to be a witness for Christ.
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
