Security: Protecting YOUR computer against a ‘ransomware’ attack

One of the biggest online 'extortion attacks' on Friday ever recorded. An unprecedented global "ransomware" attack has affected over 100,000 organizations in 150 countries. *Britain's National Cyber Security Center said it could have been much worse if not for a 22-year-old cybersecurity researcher identified online only as 'MalwareTech'.

PCs running Windows should still take a few precautions. How to protect your computer against the ‘ransomware attack’ .

-First, install any software updates immediately and make it a regular habit.

Turn on auto-updaters where available (Microsoft offers that option).

-Microsoft recommends running its free anti-virus software for Windows.

-If you don’t already have a backup routine, start now and regularly save copies of all your files. That way if your machine gets infected and your photos and documents are encrypted, you don’t need to worry about losing them.

-Don't click on links that you don't recognize, or download files from people you don't know personally.