Second Harvest Food Bank NWNC: Virtural Food Drive

Boone to Burlington: If you are able, please make a gift to support Second Harvest and our local partners, as we continue responding to the needs of our neighbors through the COVID-19 public health threat.

You can support our virtual food drive from the safety of your home at FeedCommunityNOW.org.

If you need help, use our Agency Finder tool to locate a program near you:

https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/find-help

Volunteers are needed as well…

Press Release: Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, the primary source of food for a network of more than 470 local food assistance programs (pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina counties, is doing all it can to ensure our region’s food assistance system remains strong in the wake of COVID-19 and is calling on the community for support.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is committed, first and foremost, to the health and safety of our community, our staff, our partner agencies, our volunteers, and people facing hunger during this public health threat, and we will continue to take all steps necessary to ensure families, children, and seniors have access to the food they need, while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest.

Critical measures being taken by Second Harvest Food Bank include:

Increasing the frequency of deep cleaning and sanitation beyond our already aggressive standards;

Shifting our food distribution operations to keep as much nutritious food as possible flowing to where it is needed most:

Ramping up the Providence Community Meals program to provide healthy meals for children and seniors in collaboration with local partners;

Partnering and collaborating with school systems, local partners, and supporters to build real-time solutions to reach children with the nutritious meals that are vital to their health and well-being; and

Working with federal, state, and local officials to remove barriers to food access and reach people facing hunger, wherever they may be.

Thousands upon thousands of families rely on the Second Harvest network each year—and in times of crisis, the need only grows as many of the support mechanisms they usually rely on are put on hold. School schedules are disrupted, and traditional youth program schedules are altered or placed on hold, creating a potential gap in meals for countless families. Seniors, people with chronic conditions, and those with compromised immune systems face high risks in public spaces, forcing many to remain home.

“We deeply appreciate the work already being done by area school systems and governments to assist many children with their nutritional needs, and our partnerships with them will ensure as many kids as possible, as well our most vulnerable families, can gain access to food,” Aft said.

Virtual Community Response learn more… https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/