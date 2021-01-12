Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Verne HillJan 12, 2021Comments Off on Seasonal Affective Disorder

Like

Do the shorter, darker days put you in a funk?   

You could be suffering from the Winter Blues or ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, a type of depression triggered by shorter days and longer nights.

At least 3 million Americans struggle with ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D. from September to March.

Dr. Alicia Brooks, Salem Family Practice /NOVANT Health, discusses the symptoms, causes and best remedies for Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D.  *Originally aired in 2018
Verne and Wally with the WBFJ Morning Show

Listen now…

What are the symptoms of SAD?

Patients with SAD “have all the hallmarks of a major depressive disorder,” Ifill-Taylor said, “including irritability and anhedonia, which is not wanting to do things that you used to love to do, depressed mood, difficulty sleeping and appetite disturbance.” You might even crave carbohydrates and pack on some pounds.

What causes SAD?

-Sunlight regulates your sleep-wake cycle. When daylight hours begin to shrink in the fall, your body clock can get out of whack — even before daylight saving time ends. SAD is a sign your body is struggling with this natural seasonal reset.

-The exact causes are unknown, but research points to some chemical culprits, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

-Some people with SAD make too much melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep, and may have an imbalance of serotonin, a brain chemical that affects mood. They may also have low levels of vitamin D, the so-called “sunshine vitamin.”

What’s the best remedy for SAD?

-Relief starts with a visit to your doctor, who will review your symptoms and make a diagnosis. He or she may prescribe an antidepressant and/or a vitamin D supplement and is almost sure to recommend light therapy.

-LIGHT: Spending time — especially in the early morning and early evening — in front of a special therapy lamp that mimics natural sunlight can lift your mood and keep the winter blues at bay. The light has to approximate the sun’s light.

(Many insurers will cover some or all of the lamps’ cost, but only with a doctor’s prescription).

The brain is just like any other organ in the body, meaning things can go awry.   If you think you have seasonal depression, don’t be ashamed to get help. It doesn’t mean you’re weak or crazy.

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/sad-seasonal-affective-disorder-is-real

By Carole Tanzer Miller  /  November 2018    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates.

 

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD is a byproduct of shorter days and longer nights this time of year. At least 3 million Americans – and probably many more – wrestle with SAD from September to March.

Learn more about SAD and ways to get help…
https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainmentlife/20181210/sad—seasonal-affective-disorder—is-real

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, January 12, 2021

Verne HillJan 12, 2021

Triad Goodwill: ‘Career training classes’

Verne HillJan 11, 2021

Health: Ways to help reduce ‘Belly Fat’

Verne HillJan 11, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially cereal) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! Also, winter clothing, shoes, coats, and[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes