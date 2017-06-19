Search for escaped inmate from Davidson County Jail

Alert: Authorities continue their search for an escaped inmate from the Davidson County Detention Center. 23 year old Benjamin Lee Small, of Thomasville, escaped from the jail Saturday night and is considered dangerous.
https://goo.gl/ZLujhZ
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Storms brewing in the Gulf and the Atlantic - June 20, 2017
- Kids Summer Movies: 2017 Schedule - June 20, 2017
- “Day of Action” this Wednesday - June 20, 2017