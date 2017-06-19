Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Search for escaped inmate from Davidson County Jail

Search for escaped inmate from Davidson County Jail

Verne HillJun 19, 2017Comments Off on Search for escaped inmate from Davidson County Jail

Like

Alert: Authorities continue their search for an escaped inmate from the Davidson County Detention Center.  23 year old Benjamin Lee Small, of Thomasville, escaped from the jail Saturday night and is considered dangerous.

https://goo.gl/ZLujhZ

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMovies: ‘Cars 3’ settling into ‘pole’ position
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Storms brewing in the Gulf and the Atlantic

Verne HillJun 20, 2017

Kids Summer Movies: 2017 Schedule

Verne HillJun 20, 2017

“Day of Action” this Wednesday

Verne HillJun 20, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
18
Sun
6:00 pm VBS: “Maker Fun Factory” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
VBS: “Maker Fun Factory” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
For Preschool – 5th Grade 336.595.8101
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
9:00 am VBS: “Galactic Starveyors” @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Galactic Starveyors” @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 9:00 am – Jun 23 @ 12:00 pm
For Preschool – 5th Grade 336.714.5448 http://www.calvarynow.com/kidscamp  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes