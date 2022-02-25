Sean Houle Blood Drive on March 3

Special Blood Drive happening Thursday, March 3, 2022

Celebrating former Kernersville Police officer Sean Houle who was shot in the line of duty last February while making an arrest. Sean survived but needed around 70 pints of blood!

Location of the Blood Drive: First Christian Church in Kernersville. Times: 2:30pm – 7:30pm.

Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross. Check out the Houlestrong Facebook page for more information. Or the Events page at wbfj.fm. Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.