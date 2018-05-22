Scratch-and-sniff postage stamps?

Ah, the sweet smells of summer: suntan lotion, food on the grill, even a a rain storm approaching. Now add postage stamps to that list.
The US Postal Service will issue it’s first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps with the sweet scent of summer.
The 10 different stamp designs each feature a watercolor illustration of two different ice pops on a stick. There will be one scent for all of the stamps.
BUT, the secret summer stamp ‘smell’ will be unveiled on June 20… https://is.gd/QNGssD
