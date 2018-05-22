Search
Scratch-and-sniff postage stamps?

May 22, 2018

Ah, the sweet smells of summer: suntan lotion, food on the grill, even a a rain storm approaching. Now add postage stamps to that list.

The US Postal Service will issue it’s first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps with the sweet scent of summer.

The 10 different stamp designs each feature a watercolor illustration of two different ice pops on a stick. There will be one scent for all of the stamps.

BUT, the secret summer stamp ‘smell’ will be unveiled on June 20…    https://is.gd/QNGssD

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show
