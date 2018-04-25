Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog “Schoolhouse Rock” creator passes at 94

“Schoolhouse Rock” creator passes at 94

Verne HillApr 25, 2018Comments Off on “Schoolhouse Rock” creator passes at 94

Like

3 Is A Magic Number. 

Bob Dorough, jazz musician, composer and passed away earlier in the week at the age of 94.  You may not know Dorough’s name but if you were parked in front of your TV on Saturday mornings growing up in the 1970s or ’80s, you can probably still recite the lyrics he wrote for “Schoolhouse Rock” on ABC television.

Bob wrote all of the music and lyrics for the Multiplication Rock math series and two of the best-known Grammar Rock  numbers, Conjunction Junction and Lolly, Lolly Lolly, Get Your Adverbs Here.

Here’s the story:   In 1971, with the jazz money running thin, Bob Dorough was asked by his boss at the advertising company where he had a day job to set the multiplication tables to music.  Bob’s boss cited his children’s ability to remember Hendrix and Rolling Stones lyrics, but not their school lessons. Sound familiar?  J

“I got the idea that three is a magic number,” Dorough told NPR’s Rachel Martin in 2013. “Then I looked in the magic book and sure enough, three is one of the magic numbers.” That concept became the song “Three Is a Magic Number” and the project would become the Grammy-nominated Multiplication Rock. Originally intended as a school workbook, the concept was pitched and sold to ABC executive Michael Eisner, becoming the first of the long-running Schoolhouse Rock! series of educational cartoons that became an all-but inseparable part of of ’70s and ’80s childhood.

https://www.npr.org/sections/therecord/2018/04/24/605232291/bob-dorough-jazz-musician-best-known-for-schoolhouse-rock-dead-at-94

 

Check out these classics!

3 Is A Magic Number

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aU4pyiB-kq0

 

 

Conjunction Junction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AyjKgz9tKg

 

Interjections!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIJbkyXlzS0

 

From the classic Schoolhouse Rock! cartoon series….. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=189&v=zSRRAHvSQBo

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThursday News, April 26, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

WBFJ’s Dennis Breeden…

Wally DeckerApr 26, 2018

Help save Alfie…

Verne HillApr 26, 2018

Thursday News, April 26, 2018

Verne HillApr 26, 2018

Community Events

Apr
27
Fri
9:00 am “Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
“Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Stacy & Casey Long & Jay & Jennifer Peikert This is a healing conference for women in recovery presented by Hannah’s Haven. It’s Free & Lunch is provided  /  336.656.1066 The conference continues[...]
9:00 am Golf Tournament @ Bermuda Run West (Advance)
Golf Tournament @ Bermuda Run West (Advance)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 2:30 pm
Registration: $125 (individual)  /  $400 (team of 4) 336.723.1848  x114 http://www.wsrescue.org/ Proceeds: Winston-Salem Rescue Mission The WS Rescue Mission is now in its 51st year of providing life-changing services for homeless men and those in[...]
7:00 pm “Itty Bitty Kiddie 5k & Glow Run” @ DavidsonCounty Community College (Thomasville)
“Itty Bitty Kiddie 5k & Glow Run” @ DavidsonCounty Community College (Thomasville)
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Registration: $15.00 (Fun Run)  /  $25.00 (5k) 336.249.6688 Proceeds: Reach Out & Read Program and other Smart Start programs
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
Apr
28
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.498.7102
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes