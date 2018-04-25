“Schoolhouse Rock” creator passes at 94

3 Is A Magic Number.

Bob Dorough, jazz musician, composer and passed away earlier in the week at the age of 94. You may not know Dorough’s name but if you were parked in front of your TV on Saturday mornings growing up in the 1970s or ’80s, you can probably still recite the lyrics he wrote for “Schoolhouse Rock” on ABC television.

Bob wrote all of the music and lyrics for the Multiplication Rock math series and two of the best-known Grammar Rock numbers, Conjunction Junction and Lolly, Lolly Lolly, Get Your Adverbs Here.

Here’s the story: In 1971, with the jazz money running thin, Bob Dorough was asked by his boss at the advertising company where he had a day job to set the multiplication tables to music. Bob’s boss cited his children’s ability to remember Hendrix and Rolling Stones lyrics, but not their school lessons. Sound familiar? J

“I got the idea that three is a magic number,” Dorough told NPR’s Rachel Martin in 2013. “Then I looked in the magic book and sure enough, three is one of the magic numbers.” That concept became the song “Three Is a Magic Number” and the project would become the Grammy-nominated Multiplication Rock. Originally intended as a school workbook, the concept was pitched and sold to ABC executive Michael Eisner, becoming the first of the long-running Schoolhouse Rock! series of educational cartoons that became an all-but inseparable part of of ’70s and ’80s childhood.

https://www.npr.org/sections/therecord/2018/04/24/605232291/bob-dorough-jazz-musician-best-known-for-schoolhouse-rock-dead-at-94

Check out these classics!

3 Is A Magic Number

Conjunction Junction

Interjections!

