Scholastic: ‘Reading for fun declines between ages 8 and 9’.

A new report from Scholastic on kids and reading shows that ‘reading for fun declines between ages 8 and 9’. A couple of factors: Grade three is the first year of high-stakes testing in roughly 46 states. There are also increasing demands on kids’ time as they get older, whether it’s sports and other extracurricular activities or the lure of technology, including addictive video games.

Scholastic points out some ways to help nurture young readers…

*Focus less on the reading levels of books.

Parents tend to fixate on a child’s reading level and insist on choosing books based on that. But what they are reading isn’t as important as the fact that they are reading. Parents should encourage free-range reading, and let children choose whatever interests them.

Don’t censure their choices.

Parents may be tempted to disparage their children’s choices in books, particularly when kids gravitate to graphic novels or series. But that is a mistake. Graphic novels (even comic books) can be appealing to kids at this age, in particular, because they are a sort of hybrid between picture books and more advanced reading, and can help kids make the transition.

