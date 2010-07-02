Search
Sunday @ 5 Scheduled programs for July 2010

Scheduled programs for July 2010

Verne HillJul 02, 201011

July 25, 2010
Rachel Garton – Director of ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’
Rachel shares about her recent ‘shoe’ delivery trip to Peru with Buckner International. Frind out how you and your family can participate just by donating a NEW pair of athletic shoes by July 31st. Drop-off locations: www.wbfj.fm/bookstorelist.htm

Bonnie Hilton (Volunteer Coordinator with WBFJ) reflects on her 2008 mission trip to Guatemala with Buckner International. Bonnie delivered shoes and the love of Jesus to needy kids through ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’. Check out Bonnie’s Blog: http://journeywithbonnie.blogspot.com/

The WBFJ ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ NEW shoe drive continues through Saturday, July 31, 2010 Details: www.wbfj.fm/event5.html

Shoes for Orphan Souls has distributed more than 2 million pairs of new shoes to at-risk children in over 55 countries around the world
Toll Free 1-866-774-SHOE
More info about “Shoes for Orphan Souls”
www.shoesfororphansouls.org/dropoff-wbfj.shtml

July 18, 2010
WBFJ Ministry of the Month for July
The Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Guests: Majors Kent and Melody Davis are now leading the Salvation Army’s Winston-Salem Area Command
(336) 723-6366
www.salvationarmyws.org/

 

July 11, 2010
WBFJ and Buckner International presents ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ Radio Special
WBFJ is collecting new athletic shoes for orphans..and we need your help! Starting Monday, you can drop off NEW athletic shoes at participating locations around the Piedmont.
www.wbfj.fm/
FYI: Since 1999, ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ has distributed more than 2 million pairs of new shoes (and socks) to at-risk children in 68 countries around the world.
www.shoesfororphansouls.org/

 



July 04, 2010
David Barton – founder and president of WallBuilders, Inc.
An interview with David Barton by Beverly LaHaye (formerly with the conservative organization ‘Concerned Women of America’) talking about the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, based on the book: “The Lives of the Signers”
This 1848 publication about the lives of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence has been reprinted by WallBuilders.

WallBuilders is an organization dedicated to presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the moral, religious, and constitutional foundation on which America was built.
More information: www.wallbuilders.com/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150

QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

