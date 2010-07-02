Scheduled programs for July 2010

July 25, 2010
Rachel Garton – Director of ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’
Rachel shares about her recent ‘shoe’ delivery trip to Peru with Buckner International. Frind out how you and your family can participate just by donating a NEW pair of athletic shoes by July 31st. Drop-off locations: www.wbfj.fm/bookstorelist.htm
Bonnie Hilton (Volunteer Coordinator with WBFJ) reflects on her 2008 mission trip to Guatemala with Buckner International. Bonnie delivered shoes and the love of Jesus to needy kids through ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’. Check out Bonnie’s Blog: http://journeywithbonnie.blogspot.com/
The WBFJ ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ NEW shoe drive continues through Saturday, July 31, 2010 Details: www.wbfj.fm/event5.html
Shoes for Orphan Souls has distributed more than 2 million pairs of new shoes to at-risk children in over 55 countries around the world
Toll Free 1-866-774-SHOE
More info about “Shoes for Orphan Souls”
www.shoesfororphansouls.org/dropoff-wbfj.shtml
July 18, 2010
WBFJ Ministry of the Month for July
The Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Guests: Majors Kent and Melody Davis are now leading the Salvation Army’s Winston-Salem Area Command
(336) 723-6366
www.salvationarmyws.org/
July 11, 2010
WBFJ and Buckner International presents ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ Radio Special
WBFJ is collecting new athletic shoes for orphans..and we need your help! Starting Monday, you can drop off NEW athletic shoes at participating locations around the Piedmont.
www.wbfj.fm/
FYI: Since 1999, ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ has distributed more than 2 million pairs of new shoes (and socks) to at-risk children in 68 countries around the world.
www.shoesfororphansouls.org/
July 04, 2010
David Barton – founder and president of WallBuilders, Inc.
An interview with David Barton by Beverly LaHaye (formerly with the conservative organization ‘Concerned Women of America’) talking about the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, based on the book: “The Lives of the Signers”
This 1848 publication about the lives of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence has been reprinted by WallBuilders.
WallBuilders is an organization dedicated to presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the moral, religious, and constitutional foundation on which America was built.
More information: www.wallbuilders.com/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Ask Sam: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2017 - November 22, 2017
- Holiday leftovers: How long should I keep them? - November 22, 2017
- Update: ‘Thank You Jesus’ planting their 100,000th yard sign - November 22, 2017
人有兩眼一舌，是為了觀察倍於說話的緣故。............................................................
人有兩眼一舌，是為了觀察倍於說話的緣故。............................................................
"Very interesting post!!!!Thanks for the information!!!!!!!..................................................................
感謝不吝分享您的心得............................................................
One swallow does not make a summer.............................................................
快樂與滿足的秘訣，就在全心全意投注於現在的每一分，每一秒上..................................................
被你的人氣吸引過來~~............................................................
值得一看再看的格子，多謝分享.................................................................
教育無他，愛與榜樣而已............................................................
這不過是滑一跤，並不是死掉而爬不起來了。..................................................
tks yaa infonya ..............................