Scheduled programs for July 2010

July 25, 2010

Rachel Garton – Director of ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’

Rachel shares about her recent ‘shoe’ delivery trip to Peru with Buckner International. Frind out how you and your family can participate just by donating a NEW pair of athletic shoes by July 31st. Drop-off locations: www.wbfj.fm/bookstorelist.htm



Bonnie Hilton (Volunteer Coordinator with WBFJ) reflects on her 2008 mission trip to Guatemala with Buckner International. Bonnie delivered shoes and the love of Jesus to needy kids through ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’. Check out Bonnie’s Blog: http://journeywithbonnie.blogspot.com/

The WBFJ ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ NEW shoe drive continues through Saturday, July 31, 2010 Details: www.wbfj.fm/event5.html

Shoes for Orphan Souls has distributed more than 2 million pairs of new shoes to at-risk children in over 55 countries around the world

Toll Free 1-866-774-SHOE

More info about “Shoes for Orphan Souls”

www.shoesfororphansouls.org/dropoff-wbfj.shtml

July 18, 2010

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for July

The Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)

Guests: Majors Kent and Melody Davis are now leading the Salvation Army’s Winston-Salem Area Command

(336) 723-6366

www.salvationarmyws.org/

July 11, 2010

WBFJ and Buckner International presents ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ Radio Special

WBFJ is collecting new athletic shoes for orphans..and we need your help! Starting Monday, you can drop off NEW athletic shoes at participating locations around the Piedmont.

www.wbfj.fm/

FYI: Since 1999, ‘Shoes for Orphan Souls’ has distributed more than 2 million pairs of new shoes (and socks) to at-risk children in 68 countries around the world.

www.shoesfororphansouls.org/





July 04, 2010

David Barton – founder and president of WallBuilders, Inc.

An interview with David Barton by Beverly LaHaye (formerly with the conservative organization ‘Concerned Women of America’) talking about the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, based on the book: “The Lives of the Signers”

This 1848 publication about the lives of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence has been reprinted by WallBuilders.



WallBuilders is an organization dedicated to presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the moral, religious, and constitutional foundation on which America was built.

More information: www.wallbuilders.com/