SCAM Alert

Verne HillOct 17, 2017Comments Off on SCAM Alert

Reports of telemarketers from an organization called themselves “Breast Cancer Services” are asking for money donations over the phone.

This is a scam. The phone number in question appears with a 919 area code.  When people decline to donate, the caller gets angry and hangs up.

BTW: There is NO group in NC with the name “Breast Cancer Services

TIPS:  If any charity reaches out to you asking for money, do your research,

Go online and look for a website, Twitter and Facebook page associated with that group. Check websites like “Guide Star” or “Charity Navigator” that assess how non-profits spend their money. Don’t be afraid to ask the caller questions…

If you get a call that is suspicious: write down the phone number and call police.

FYI:  October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month   https://goo.gl/dum9rC

