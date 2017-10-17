SCAM Alert

Reports of telemarketers from an organization called themselves “Breast Cancer Services” are asking for money donations over the phone.

This is a scam. The phone number in question appears with a 919 area code. When people decline to donate, the caller gets angry and hangs up.

BTW: There is NO group in NC with the name “Breast Cancer Services”

TIPS: If any charity reaches out to you asking for money, do your research,

Go online and look for a website, Twitter and Facebook page associated with that group. Check websites like “Guide Star” or “Charity Navigator” that assess how non-profits spend their money. Don’t be afraid to ask the caller questions…

If you get a call that is suspicious: write down the phone number and call police.

FYI: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month https://goo.gl/dum9rC