Reports of telemarketers from an organization called themselves “Breast Cancer Services” are asking for money donations over the phone.
This is a scam. The phone number in question appears with a 919 area code. When people decline to donate, the caller gets angry and hangs up.
BTW: There is NO group in NC with the name “Breast Cancer Services”
TIPS: If any charity reaches out to you asking for money, do your research,
Go online and look for a website, Twitter and Facebook page associated with that group. Check websites like “Guide Star” or “Charity Navigator” that assess how non-profits spend their money. Don’t be afraid to ask the caller questions…
If you get a call that is suspicious: write down the phone number and call police.
FYI: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month https://goo.gl/dum9rC
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Business 40 Renovation Project in Downtown Winston-Salem - October 17, 2017
- SCAM Alert - October 17, 2017
- Tuesday News, OCT 17, 2017 - October 17, 2017