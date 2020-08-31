SBA: Disaster loans available in 4 NC counties

The U.S. Small Business Administration will begin offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and small businesses in four counties affected by the earthquake near Sparta that happened on August 9.

The loans are available to individuals and small businesses in Alleghany, Ashe, Surry and Wilkes counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County in Virginia. Contact info on the News Blog.

Residents can call (336) 372-2999 to make an appointment.

Online applications can be made at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

SBA’s customer service center at (800) 659-2955 email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/federal-agency-approves-providing-disaster-loans-to-four-northwest-n-c-counties/