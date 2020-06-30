Search
Verne HillJun 30, 2020Comments Off on Say what?

News stories that reflect our changing America…

Walmart will stop selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise on its website, noting that it is putting its emphasis on people of color whose lives are being “impacted by ongoing racial injustice.” “We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” the nation’s largest retailer said in a statement. But…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/06/29/walmart-ends-sale-all-lives-matter-merchandise-indefinitely/3282035001/

 

Just inside the store’s entrance, a protester held a sign that said, “Defund the Winston-Salem Police Department.”  About 40 protesters who ‘literally took over’ a Trader’s Joe’s at Thruway shopping (off Stratford Road) Monday evening forcing the store to close earlier than scheduled. The purpose: To demonstrate against racial injustice. A store manager called 911 to report ‘trespassing’ at the store at 7:15 p.m., police Lt. John Morris said. Three police officers soon arrived and went inside. The Trader Joe’s managers didn’t want to press trespassing charges against the demonstrators inside the store, Morris said. “(the officers) just stood by to make sure everything was peaceful.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/sit-down-protest-closes-trader-joes-before-demonstrators-head-to-mayors-house/

 

Montana police have arrested a man after he toppled a Ten Commandments monument – using his pickup truck?  Anthony Weimer (30 years old) pulled the monument off the grounds at Flathead County Courthouse over the weekend. Dragged it onto the street, unhooked the chain and drove off. Yes, Anthony was arrested. Last week, President Trump signed an executive order to protect all federal statutes, monuments, and memorials.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/man-arrested-for-tearing-down-montana-ten-commandments-monument-dragging-it-with-his-truck

