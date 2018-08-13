Savings: Deep discounts and deals for August

School supplies might be on the top of your list right now, but there are plenty of other great deals to find this month!

*Tech Gadgets: August is a great time to buy a new laptop. Look for deals on Chromebooks and bundle deals that include antivirus software.

*Clothing: If you’re looking for deals on swimsuits, shirts, tank tops and flip-flops now is the time to buy.

Outdoor furniture and grills

School supplies: According to Go Banking Rates, the very best school supply deals will be available during the last week of August.

Travel: Since all the kids head back to school during August, the demand for airfare is much lower. So, if you haven’t already taken a summer vacation, you’ll want to travel in August! Check out these tips on how to get the very best deal on your summer travel from Clark Howard https://clark.com/deals-money-saving-advice/whats-on-sale-august/