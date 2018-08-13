Search
Savings: Deep discounts and deals for August

Verne HillAug 13, 2018

School supplies might be on the top of your list right now, but there are plenty of other great deals to find this month!

*Tech Gadgets: August is a great time to buy a new laptop. Look for deals on Chromebooks and bundle deals that include antivirus software.

*Clothing: If you’re looking for deals on swimsuits, shirts, tank tops and flip-flops now is the time to buy.

Outdoor furniture and grills

School supplies: According to Go Banking Rates, the very best school supply deals will be available during the last week of August.

Travel:  Since all the kids head back to school during August, the demand for airfare is much lower. So, if you haven’t already taken a summer vacation, you’ll want to travel in August! Check out these tips on how to get the very best deal on your summer travel from Clark Howard        https://clark.com/deals-money-saving-advice/whats-on-sale-august/

 

Verne Hill

