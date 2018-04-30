Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Sample Ballot info

Sample Ballot info

Verne HillApr 30, 2018Comments Off on Sample Ballot info

Like

Final week of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period which ends May 5th (this Saturday) @ 1pm.

Sample Ballot info online.

*Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Fill out fields with your personal info.  Hit search

*Click on your full name

*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

 

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period which ends May 5th (this Saturday @ 1pm). 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWBFJ's Dennis Breeden...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

WBFJ’s Dennis Breeden…

Wally DeckerApr 30, 2018

‘Fresh Starts & Full Plates’ Gala on May 6, 2018

Verne HillApr 30, 2018

Update: British toddler passes…

Verne HillApr 30, 2018

Community Events

May
1
Tue
all-day Hope du Jour
Hope du Jour
May 1 all-day
Over 140 participating restaurants encourage you to eat out breakfast, lunch or dinner with 10% of the proceeds to benefit Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! For a complete list of participating restaurants: http://www.hopedujour.org 336.724.7875 [...]
7:00 am Community Prayer Breakfast @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Community Prayer Breakfast @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 1 @ 7:00 am – 8:30 am
Guest Speaker: Cynthia Garrett As a television personality, Cynthia launched her career with MTV Networks and became the face of sister channel VH1, hosting the Grammys, Billboard Awards, the Emmys & others! Tickets: $50.00 (per person) [...]
9:30 am Senior Adult State Leadership Co... @ Rich Fork Baptist Church (Thomasville)
Senior Adult State Leadership Co... @ Rich Fork Baptist Church (Thomasville)
May 1 @ 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
Theme: “Living Forward” The conference will encourage pastors and lay leaders of aging adults as well as senior adults and feature guest speakers, uplifting music, breakout sessions, related vendors and a Parade of Churches that highlights[...]
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 1 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
May
2
Wed
1:00 pm Open House (Lunch & Learn) @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Open House (Lunch & Learn) @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
May 2 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
The open house will include a tour of the school, a peek inside Middle School at Calvary and lunch! This is a middle school “lunch & learn” for rising 6th – 8th graders and their[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes