Final week of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period which ends May 5th (this Saturday) @ 1pm.

Sample Ballot info online.

*Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search

*Click on your full name

*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

