Final week of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…
BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period which ends May 5th (this Saturday) @ 1pm.
Sample Ballot info online.
*Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search
*Click on your full name
*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary
